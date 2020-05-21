Superintendent Thurmond's vision of post-COVID-19 schools – Masks, classroom disinfectants, smaller classes – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – The California superintendent of schools said Wednesday that he expects classes for the state's 6 million students to resume as usual in late August or September, but with classes that seem radically different to maintain standards. of social distancing.

Superintendent Tony Thurmond said he expects a combination of face-to-face and distance learning with fewer children in classes, hallways and other common areas to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They are likely to wear masks, as are teachers and staff. And there is no way they can be opened safely without enough masks, disinfectants and washing stations, he said.

The news that school districts planned to open as usual in late summer is likely to be a relief to parents, although the changes needed to welcome students seem daunting.

Thurmond made his remarks before a virtual meeting on Thursday with representatives from 1,000 districts where they will discuss "what schools think they will need to do in terms of how they organize students, how they organize staff and how they use the maximum amount of equipment of personal protection to keep our schools safe and sanitized. "

Thurmond also said that schools have told their department that some parents want distance education to continue.

Schools have been closed since mid-March, when the governor issued a state order to stay home. The pandemic has opened a hole in the California budget. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed budget cuts of $ 14 billion due to the coronavirus, with more than half at the expense of public schools.

In response, superintendents of six urban California districts who enrolled a total of more than 900,000 students sent a letter this week to legislative leaders saying they need more money, not less, to operate schools safely.

"The cuts will mean that the reopening of schools will be delayed even after state guidance and authorization from public health officials is provided," the statement read to the legislative leaders and legislators reviewing the budget.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Whether districts are largely responsible for their own individual plans for returning students, how the Bay Area schools will look in the fall will depend on where a student is enrolled.

"So if you think of it on a range with a slide or going from virtual to normal, we're going to be somewhere in between," said Dr. Dave Haugland, Superintendent of Pleasanton Unified School.

There will also be variables among the students themselves.

"We cannot expect all of our students to return absolutely ready to go as they did in the past. So we will have to see that when they return and address our practices and instructions as needed," said Lydiksen Elementary School principal Jacob Bergand .

The CDC recommends facial coatings, separate desks, and daily health checks.

That could mean staggered class times and possibly alternate days between distance learning and classroom learning. There is no one answer for everyone. Dr. Haugland says there are other things to consider.

"We started with our most vulnerable students, so we started to open up by allowing our special education students to return or for students behind a standard to return for face-to-face instruction," said Dr. Haugland.

He says the reality is that some parents may not be very sure if they even want their children to go back to school when the school doors open.