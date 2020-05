(DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan will receive more than $ 315 million in federal funds.

The money will go toward Covid-19 testing, contact tracing, and disease surveillance after the blockade ends.

This is a portion of $ 10 billion allocated for the federal paycheck protection program and the Health Care Improvement Act to provide relief from the coronavirus.

