Some Colorado coronavirus patient homes were marked for law enforcement

If you've tested positive for the new coronavirus in the Denver metro area, your home address could be turned over to an emergency dispatch center and marked for law enforcement as an infection site.

The addresses of COVID-19 patients in Denver, Boulder, El Paso, Adams, Douglas, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties have been given to 911 centers so dispatchers can warn police officers and first responders that they are called. to addresses that there are confirmed new cases of coronavirus within.

Proponents of the practice say it gives first responders an important warning to be particularly careful and put on improved protective gear when responding to directions with confirmed cases, while critics say it's an unnecessary disclosure that is ready for abuse. .

"This seems to me like a useless invasion of privacy," said Mark Silverstein, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado. "The disclosures may not possibly serve the purpose of protecting first responders from transmission of the virus."

The coronavirus has spread far more in the community than tests have confirmed, he said, and officers must take precautions at all times to protect themselves, not just when called to an address with confirmed cases.

"A list of those who tested positive is such incomplete information about who is possibly contagious, I can't see how it works," he said.

But for the Tri-County Health Department, which covers Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, the practice began as a way to conserve personal protective equipment amid widespread shortages, said Michele Askenazi, director of emergency preparedness, communicable disease response and surveillance.

The health department sent a list of addresses, which did not include a name, to send the centers daily in encrypted emails that included a warning about the confidentiality of the information, he said.

Arapahoe County opted to stop receiving the lists in April, as it became clear that the virus was spreading widely in the community, he said. Douglas and Adams counties still receive daily updates.

In Denver, the city's public health department has sent more than 1,000 addresses to dispatchers listing the homes of COVID-19 patients. The list, updated daily, also includes addresses where patients have recovered sufficiently to be allowed out of isolation, according to a statement from the city's joint information center.

It was unclear Wednesday how or when the addresses of those former Denver patients would be removed from the database, although other jurisdictions had clear policies: In Boulder County, each address comes with a pre-established "purge date,quot; and automatically removed from the system after that date; El Paso County maintains marked addresses for 45 days and Jefferson County for 30 days.

Denver, which handles only a small portion of the COVID-19 tests, does not tell patients that their addresses will be provided to police, according to the statement.

That is problematic, Silverstein said.

"When people undergo a medical examination or procedure, I think they assume that it is private and confidential information, and if it is to be disclosed, it must be for a very good reason and there must be railings and safeguards around disclosure." Silverstein said.

Law enforcement agencies and health officials on Wednesday pointed to some of those precautions. Dispatch centers never receive names of patients, authorities said, and will only be warned about the patients' addresses if they are called to the site for any other reason.

"It's not something that people can just come in and say, 'Tell me all the addresses,'" said Vicki Pickett, operations manager for Jeffcom 911, which receives an updated address list five days a week from the Department of Public Health of the Jefferson County.

The warning system is similar to other ways that authorities can dial addresses, he said. If a resident has a history of threats against the police, or if in the past officers responded to a firearms-related call at one address, that information may be, and often is attached to, that address as a warning to officers in future calls. Addresses are sometimes warned if a resident has dementia and frequently calls the police, he said.

Marking the homes of COVID-19 patients is another way to make sure officers are prepared for what they are facing, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

"It is just an additional layer of information that the deputy is armed with," he said. “To protect themselves and the people they are going to go to request service. It is confidential information that is not shared outside the agency. "

Law enforcement officers routinely handle private and confidential information, he said, and are well-versed in the regulations and laws that protect such information. The sheriff's office faces a variety of penalties for disclosing or misusing such information, Kirby said.

Sharing information between local public health agencies and law enforcement on patients with COVID-19 is appropriate, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which recommends that agencies only disclose "minimum necessary information "to achieve the desired purpose of protecting first responders from infection.

Federal privacy laws also allow health agencies to disclose otherwise protected health information to first responders if the first respond to the risk of infection or the disclosure is necessary to "prevent or lessen a serious threat and imminent "for the health and safety of a person or the public, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA

The data should not be used for any purpose other than allowing first responders to protect themselves better, the CDPHE said in a statement Wednesday.

"This information was only intended to be shared as needed for the safety of first responders who responded to calls," the statement said. "It would be inappropriate for law enforcement agencies to access and use the data to target individuals for enforcement."

Still, some abuse has been reported. In New Hampshire, first responders in March relayed information on positive cases to local leaders, a practice that has stopped, according to The Associated Press, which found in an investigation published Tuesday that at least two-thirds of states share addresses of COVID -19 patients with lifeguards.

The Associated Press named Colorado as one of 10 states that share not only patient addresses, but also their names with dispatch centers. All counties contacted by Up News Info on Wednesday said the names of the patients were not disclosed. Broomfield and Weld counties did not respond to questions about whether COVID-19 disclosures are being made to dispatch centers; A Broomfield spokeswoman said the county follows federal guidelines.

More than 11 million people across the country have been tested for the new coronavirus, and more than 130,000 people have been tested in Colorado, which had 22,482 confirmed cases on Wednesday.