Sheree Whitfield, ready to go back to "RHOA,quot; – This is what she had to say!

What would make Sheree Whitfield want to return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta? As fans know, the reality TV celebrity hasn't been part of the show since season 10, but as it seems, it could actually have a great return!

Sheree was part of RHOA when it first aired in 2012 and it looks like she might be ready to come back after skipping the past two seasons!

During an interview with HollywoodLife, she said, "Now, I'm in a better space. I feel good. I'm just living simple, focusing on the things I love, which is my health and well-being right now, empowering and inspiring other women. "(Bravo and I) would need to have some conversations. As I said, when I'm with the girls, sometimes we have incredible moments and it's an incredible platform, without a doubt."

Sheree has always been on and off the show!

For example, during season 8, she returned as "Friend of Housewives,quot; after a 3-year absence.

Then, in seasons 9 and 10, she returned as a full-time housewife before leaving again in seasons 11 and 12.

Earlier this month, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and told the Bravo boss that she "will never say never,quot; when it comes to her possible return.

‘As I said, never say never, but for me it was necessary to have those breaks. They were necessary because when you are in the program, it is a lot. Sometimes it gets very dark. It's just a lot of negative energy, so being able to walk away is like a load lifting off your shoulders, "Sheree told the site.

And since she still spends time with most of the current cast members behind the scenes anyway, going back to the show wouldn't be uncomfortable at all!



