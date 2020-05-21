San Francisco patient COVID-19 recovers from Coma, reunites with family after 2 months in hospital – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A San Francisco family had great reason to celebrate Wednesday as a beloved member was finally able to leave UCSF Medical Center after a two-month battle with a serious case of COVID-19.

They live nearby, but for more than two months, they couldn't see this fierce fighter face to face.

"I'm happy to move on to my second life. It's a second life!" Said Ron Temko, a 69-year-old San Francisco resident.

Temko spent 40 days in an induced coma. That was just part of their COVID-19 battle after going to the hospital on March 20.

"It is just a miracle that I am here and alive," Temko said.

For two months, she was only able to see and talk to her family online through Zoom chats and Facetime sessions with her grandson.

Temko and his wife traveled to Europe and Africa in early March, but suddenly felt sick. He ended up spending 34 days on a fan.

"He told me he was going to make it and that he wouldn't die, and I held it. I knew this day would come, ”said his wife, Linda Temko.

On Monday Ron sent Linda 40 red roses, 2 white roses for the couple and 9 red candles representing her children and grandchildren. Although distant in the real world, in dozens of ways they were closer than ever. The couple celebrated their 40th anniversary with a virtual kiss.

"Those votes are the same today, they don't change. That's what it is," said Temko. "She is my rock. She is my defender."

Until his release Wednesday, Temko was the longest hospitalized COVID-19 patient at UCSF Medical Center.

“Being able to see him in this chair is really a miracle. It is a blessing and an honor to see him go and come back to life, "said UCSF ICU nurse Jason Bloomer.

"Much gratitude. She is an amazing and incredibly strong person. We were not ready to lose it. We weren't, ”said her daughter, Perri Garner.

Globally, there are more than 360,000 COVID-19 related deaths and almost 5 million confirmed cases. Temko wants others to have hope.

"I am only one in a million, but it can happen, and it did," Temko said. "You have to try and try. I said, "I'm going to fight."

He is now home, finally relaxing, having survived his long battle in the hospital. It's a sweet welcome home to "Papa T,quot; as he is called, but now he has another "T-shirt,quot; on his head.

"The opportunity to come back and earn some money from my golf friends!" Temko said

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California has more than halved from its peak of about a month ago.

In San Francisco hospitals as of Tuesday, there were 20 COVID patients in intensive care units.