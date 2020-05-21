San Bernardino County Reports Additional Death, Riverside Sees More Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino County reported one more death related to the new coronavirus on Wednesday, while Riverside County reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 131 recently confirmed cases, with a total of 6,184 cases and 270 deaths across the county.

Of the 189 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 69 were being treated in intensive care units. The county reported that 3,884 people have recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported and an additional 88 cases on Wednesday and one more death, totaling 3,795 cases and 158 deaths across the county.

As of Wednesday night, 89,744 Riverside County residents and 43,461 San Bernardino County residents had been screened.