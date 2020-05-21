Samsung's Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition wears its flagship for the military

Samsung has announced yet another version of the Galaxy S20: the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, which promises a "mission-ready military smartphone." It is designed for slightly customer base different from the already launched S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, or even Verizon's mmWave S20.

Despite the big brand and military aspirations, the S20 Tactical Edition is effectively just a regular S20 phone with some additional software features and security options in a robust Juggernaut case. From a hardware perspective, the Tactical Edition features identical specs, with a 6.2-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, sub-6GHz 5G support, and a triple rear camera system.

But according to Samsung, the Tactical Edition "meets the unique needs of military operators,quot; by offering additional software features. These include a night vision mode that turns off the screen so you don't go blind while wearing night vision goggles and an option to unlock the phone when in landscape mode (which honestly sounds like something Samsung should offer on the S20 regular too). There is also a dramatically called "stealth mode,quot; that promises to "disable LTE and mute all RF transmissions for complete off-network communications,quot; and sounds very much like a renowned airplane mode.

Perhaps most fun of all is Samsung's argument to military users of the DeX utility, with the company arguing that the PC emulation mode means "operators can use the device to complete reports, training, or mission planning. when they are in the vehicle or back at the base. "

Samsung also relies on its Knox security system (which features a dual encryption system called DualDAR), which complies with various US government security standards. USA For secure data. But it is not drastically different from what is already being offered to S20 consumers and businesses.

As one might imagine, the S20 Tactical Edition will not be sold to consumers. It will only be available to "select IT channel partners,quot; later in the third quarter, with no exact price or launch date announced.