Rohman Shawl congratulates Sushmita Sen for completing 26 years of being crowned Miss Universe



The beautiful Sushmita Sen was crowned Femina Miss India and Miss Universe in 1994 at the young age of 18. She was the first Indian woman to win the competition and put the nation on the map with her wit, grace, and beauty.



This year marks the 26th anniversary of her great victory in the beauty pageant. Celebrating the occasion, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl took her Instagram and shared photos of his girlfriend Sushmita Sen, congratulating her on the achievement. In these images, Sen can be seen wearing a white dress along with her crown. Rohman captioned it: "26 years My Jaaan How proud he has made us all and still continues to do so!#Mine I love you @ sushmitasen47 # bestmissuniverseever # amazing woman #love #india # proudbf #indiasfirst"



Such a sweet memory with Rohman's sweetest message, don't you think?