Riverside County Sheriff Releases Video of Deadly Deputy Gunfight – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco released a video Wednesday of a fatal shooting that took place on April 1 and killed a man.

Agents fatally shot Pico Robles, 28, of Aguanga in the April 1 confrontation on Tule Peak Road, near the Eastridge Trail.

According to the sheriff's department, Robles and another man allegedly robbed a truck with a trailer in Temecula and then drove officers in a chase that ended when the truck jammed on a dirt road.

The two deputies, a man and a woman, got out of their vehicles when another officer stopped behind.

The video then shows that the truck driver reversed the vehicle toward the deputy's vehicle, stopping just before hitting him.

The deputy fired two shots in the direction of the van and the male deputy fired a single shot, while Robles and the other suspect fled on foot.

Robles' body was found two days later, approximately 500 feet southeast of where he was shot.

Sheriff's officials said Zabrowski and Hansen were placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the shooting of the deputy involved, but their current status of service could not be confirmed.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)