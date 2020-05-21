Reopening of independent stores, chains waiting – Up News Info

Here's the latest update on the prospects for reopening theaters in Australia and New Zealand, which according to 2019 statistics is the ninth-largest box office market in the world.

New Zealand has recently made headlines with its successful management of the coronavirus and positive relaxation of its confinement, with theaters now reopened in the country. The green light, however, has not resulted in a great deal of activity, with the vast majority of venues closed, including the three major networks: Reading, Hoyts, and Event.

According to Michael Hawkins, executive director of the National Association of Film Operators of Australia, the problem has to do both with the lack of films available for the screen, and with the collection restrictions, which currently limit the size of the groups to 10 (expected to increase to 20 next week) and a maximum of 100 people in any space at once.

Related story BAFTA set to present television award nominations next month

Approximately 30 independent locations have reopened in New Zealand, primarily in smaller regional locations. Some of them are buildings with attached cafeterias, so they can exchange food and drinks, making up for lost revenue from ticketing.

Major chains are said to be expecting a reopening from mid to late June, although this is again subject to product availability. If Warner Bros & # 39; Beginning and Disney Mulan They both have their dates (July 16 and 23, respectively, in Australia and New Zealand) that will be something to aim for, but there are school vacations in early July that could be a boost for the places if they can attract the public. Exhibitors will likely seek to reprogram movies they were playing before the crash, such as Emma and The invisible man, And Hawkins says dealers support this aspiration.

Last week, New Zealand posted gross revenue of $ 70,892, an average of $ 2,445 per location. As we reported on Tuesday, Australia had a gross income of $ 44,000 at street vendors.

In Australia, theaters will be able to reopen in the Northern Territory starting June 5, while South Australia has set its June 8 date and Queensland is aiming for June 12. Hawkins predicts that, like neighboring NZ, major exhibitors, such as Event Cinemas, Hoyts, and Village, will wait until it is financially reasonable to open rather than rush to return to business. A proposed limit of 100 people per auditorium would make the operation feasible but not necessarily profitable, Hawkins said, and would result in a significant hit at peak commercial times.

As the date approaches, the organization hopes to establish uniformity among major exhibitors in all states and territories with respect to reopening dates and conditions.

The organization has released some initial procedures for operating movie theaters safely, which you can see below.