Rental cars hidden in SoCal stadiums amid the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Los Angeles

– While many companies have received bailouts from the federal government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, car rental companies have been forced to fend for themselves.

And with so few people renting cars, companies have been left with thousands of vehicles and no place to store them.

But that's where large-scale public places come in, closed because of the pandemic.

The parking lots at Dodger Stadium, Santa Anita Park and Angel Stadium were full of cars as far as the eye could see.

Hertz said he plans to lay off 10,000 employees in North America.