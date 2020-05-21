Reality check: What happened in the states that opened first? – Up News Info

All 50 states are now taking steps to reopen their economies, including Minnesota. Despite the experts who care, it could be too much, too soon.

Some states have already been open for weeks. All 50 states have their own plans for the reopening, but only a few meet CDC guidelines: They must first show the number of cases in their states that fall within a 14-day period.

Minnesota is slowly opening, even though COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is loosening restrictions on some businesses that have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is the same in neighboring Wisconsin, where coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Only 13 states meet the reopening guidelines, steadily decreasing cases during the past two weeks. They include Vermont, Idaho, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Nevada, Rhode Island, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Georgia was the first state to open three weeks ago despite national criticism. And this week, Georgia cases are down 12% with 5,101 new cases. In Florida and Texas, the situation is not going well: Florida cases increased 10.5% with 6,554 cases in the past week. And in Texas, new cases increased 21.8%. Last week, Texas recorded its highest total recorded in one day with 1,818 new cases.

Despite pressure nationwide to reopen, including a Minnesota protest this week to open a bar, experts say it is still dangerous. There is a delay time for the virus to take hold.

And the numbers we see in Florida, Georgia, and Texas are snapshots of what the outbreak was like.

The Minnesota Department of Health model predicts an increase in virus cases during June as the state reopens its businesses.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz loosened restrictions for some companies beginning June 1.

