PPP loans take time to reach small businesses – Up News Info Los Angeles

CROWN (CBSLA) – An Inland Empire company wants to know where their Payroll Protection Program money is after they applied for and approved last month.

T3 Motion builds electric vehicles for law enforcement and private security.

CEO William Tsumpes says they have kept all of their employees on payroll since the pandemic. Revenue was reduced due to COVID-19, so the company has been relying on a PPP loan.

"All of our employees, whether they have worked or not, have been on payroll full time, even on absent days," said Tsumpes.

A paper error prevented them from obtaining a loan in the first round, but when the second round opened, T3 Motion received an email on April 30 saying they had been issued an SBA loan number.

A day later, they received another email saying that they should fund within a day or two, but then the weeks passed.

"Here we had an approved loan, we had signed the promissory note for the Treasury saying that now we were responsible for the reimbursement of the funds that we had not yet received," said Tsumpes, adding that he has not yet received a response from the Bank of America as to when the loan will be financed.

The United States Department of Treasury requires lenders to repay the loan within 10 calendar days. Now 20 have passed.

USC Professor of Finance and Business Economics Marshall Rodney Ramcharan says the answer is likely linked to bank overload.

"These agencies have never done this before, so think about the paperwork and computers they need to keep track of all of this, so it's very difficult to get that volume of dollars out," Ramcharan said.

The US Census Bureau. USA It recently released data that less than 40 percent of small businesses that applied for PPP loans actually received them.

A Bank of America spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that they have escalated this case.