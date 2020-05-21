Police search for suspect in Glendale shooting – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting at the intersection of San Fernando Road and Chevy Chase Drive on Wednesday night.

The shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m., left a victim in the middle of the intersection before being transported to the hospital.

Police said surveillance video and other camera images in the area are being reviewed.

The suspect was last seen fleeing in a dark-colored Ford Fusion. Authorities said the suspect is a 6-foot-old Armenian man in his 20s who was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.