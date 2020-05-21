Plea in SC seeks ban on Zoom app until appropriate legislation is applied – Latest news

A petition in the Supreme Court has raised privacy concerns about the communications app & # 39; Zoom & # 39; and sought an address to the Center to prohibit its use for official and personal purposes until adequate legislation is established. Claiming that continued use of this app is "making users vulnerable and prone to cyber threats," the petition has asked the Center for direction to conduct a comprehensive technical study on the security and privacy risks of using the Zoom app.

The statement, released by Delhi-based Harsh Chugh, alleges that continued use of this app could jeopardize national security and could also increase the number of cyber threats and cyber crimes in India.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reshaped the way consumers, businesses, and schools communicate. Rather than lending a helping hand to people in need, Zoom violates the privacy of its millions of users by using and exploiting your personal information falsely, misleading and misleading advertising that advertises the program's fictitious security benefits, "said the statement, filed through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq.



The statement alleges that the Zoom app "practices data hoarding and cyber hoarding," which includes mass storage of its users' personal data and stores recordings in the cloud, instant messages and files.

"Zoom is reported to have an error that may be intentionally misused to leak user information to third parties. The app falsely claims that calls are end-to-end encrypted when they are not," the allegation said, stating that Zoom also apologized. publicly for "erroneously routing traffic through China,quot;, where the Internet is monitored by the government

He alleged that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal cyber security agency, also warned Zoom users of cyber risks.

The statement says that due to privacy and security concerns, several organizations around the world have banned the use of the Zoom app.

Claiming that the risk in cyberspace increases every day due to global connectivity and online services that make it easier to hack and access sensitive user data, the plea says that it is not so difficult to hack if you do not use a secure network.