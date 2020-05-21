Photos: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's premarital festivities begin

Rana Daggubati revealed on social networks through a post that he proposed to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj and the latter said yes for the marriage. The image published by Rana broke the internet in a very short time and the rumors about the wedding began to accumulate. Now, images from a special ceremony have appeared online. Although many reports claim that the duo got engaged, it is not true. A special Telugu tradition where the groom's parents meet with the bride's parents to sit down and discuss premarital and postmarital functions was carried out with full vigor. The Roka ceremony made both families get to know each other and give their blessing to the couple while they decided on the action plan now.

Speaking about the ceremony, Rana's father, Suresh Babu, said: "It is not a commitment. Our families sat together on Wednesday to discuss everything that must be done for pre-wedding and post-wedding functions. It is a ritual among the Telugus to get to know the bride's parents before setting the engagement and wedding dates. We are happy to carry out these alliance conversations. "Well, congratulations to the lovely couple!