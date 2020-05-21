Oakland suspect beat and flee killing mother of 7 Los Angeles detainees – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the suspect in a deadly January collision that killed a mother of seven was arrested in Los Angeles.

Oakland police tweeted on the department's official account that the 26-year-old suspect, Henry Melendez, had been arrested in southern California by US sheriffs.

US Marshals arrest wanted person Henry Melendez in Southern California. Meléndez will be extradited to Oakland and the case will be sent to the @AlamedaCountyDA for review and loading. We will keep you informed as the investigation progresses. https://t.co/7gN7EsxwBI pic.twitter.com/KzsqBacP8z – Oakland Police Department (@oaklandpoliceca) May 20, 2020

It was a Friday afternoon on January 17, when Miesha Singleton, the mother of seven, was crossing the street. He was inside the crosswalk when Meléndez passed another vehicle that was stopped, yielding to allow Miesha to pass, according to police.

"The guy didn't want to wait. He went around traffic at high speed and hit her as she crossed the street," says her cousin, Bobby Dell.

Singleton was pronounced dead at the scene, while two of her children waited in the nearby car.

Since the fatal accident last January, Oakland has installed plastic barriers and restricted the street to one lane in each direction. High-speed traffic has already destroyed many of the cones. The tire marks stretch across the newly painted crosswalk. To make matters worse, this is all in front of a school.

A neighbor, who claims to have met Meléndez from school but did not want to go to the camera, told KPIX 5 that suspect Meléndez may be in Los Angeles trying to return to Guatemala. Oakland police have released a $ 10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

A photo of the suspect was released on May 15. Melendez will be extradited back to Oakland to face charges, according to authorities.