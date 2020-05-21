Nurses from Twin Cities & # 39 ;, hospitals in default on PPE at work – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Twin Cities nurses protest the lack of personal protective equipment at work.

They are marching from United Hospital to the State Capitol to deliver a "Pandemic Bill of Rights,quot; petition with more than 10,000 signatures.

"The things they ask us to do today, if I had done three months ago, they would have fired me," said Brittany Livaccari, an emergency nurse at United Hospital.

Livaccari points to Cliff Willmeng, a fellow emergency nurse who was fired for violating United Hospital policy when it comes to wearing hospital uniforms. She said both quantity and quality of Personal Protective Equipment are a problem and Wednesday's protest is about allowing front-line nurses to be part of the solution.

“I hope this puts a bit of pressure on Allina to provide us with the proper PPE. But most importantly, include us in some of the decision-making processes, "said Livaccari.

While the nurses said more is needed, Allina said they are listening.

"Today we are launching a kind of new look for PPE transparency across the system," said Mallory Koshiol, Director of System Safety and Quality for Allina Health.

Koshiol said their "PPE Dashboard,quot; program is a tool they are using to see what has been worn and what they are planning to wear when it comes to respirators, gowns and gloves. And then resupply where necessary.

"It ensures that we can not only keep our staff safe today, but also during the pandemic," said Koshiol.

Koshiol said Allina also launched a "PPE Champion,quot; program.

So far, 500 employees are part of this. Their duties are to support front-line workers on what type of equipment is best for which patients or setting.

Allison Starke volunteered to be a PPE champion.

"Things change quickly. We are always trying to be at the forefront of the latest guidance from the Health Department and the CDC, "Starke said.

"We are demanding protections. Therefore, we want the highest level of PPE so that we are protected and do not give it to our community and our families, "said Livaccari.

