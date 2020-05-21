NFL Seeks Technology and Player Safety in the wake of COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

ATLANTA (AP) – Aiming to return to the field during a pandemic, the NFL is working on a helmet face shield that could provide the same type of protection as a surgical mask.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay, who heads the league's competition committee, said the problem was raised during a conference call about a month ago.

"Many players have played with a transparent shield to protect their eyes," McKay said Tuesday during a video conference with the Atlanta media. "This would be further expanded."

Thom Mayer, who is medical director of the NFL Players Association, said league engineers and the Oakley sports equipment company are testing prototypes of a modified face mask that could contain surgical material or N95.

"I suggested that we should consider novel and emerging ways of handling helmets and face masks and the spread of the virus," Mayer said in a podcast with ESPN's Adam Schefter. "These guys got their teeth in."

The work on the face mask is long enough that "there will probably be a recommendation,quot; to wear when the league begins its preseason schedule in August, according to Mayer.

The NFL has already hired Oakley to provide visors that some players wear on their face masks. The company has also developed durable military eyewear that is designed not to fog, technology that may come in handy on its latest project.

The new coatings would probably have to cover the entire face mask.

"They have some prototypes," Mayer told Schefter. "Some of them, when you look at them for the first time, you think, 'Oh my God, no,' because you're not used to seeing it. You're just not used to seeing it. But they're analyzing every problem you can imagine, even when it gets foggy. What What do we do with that? But these guys are used to dealing with these things. "

McKay said he hopes the new face masks will quickly gain acceptance, assuming they meet two main standards.

"They must feel comfortable for the players," he said. "And they have to be safe."

While McKay has never been a fan of the tinted visors some players already wear, he has learned to accept that look.

"I understood that some players needed him because of his eyes," said McKay. "In this case, if this is what doctors in the medical field think is necessary, then we should investigate it."

