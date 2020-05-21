Newsom's reopening plan discriminates against churches, calls for in-person services in Phase 2 – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info / AP) – The head of the Civil Rights Division of the federal Justice Department told Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday that his plan to reopen California discriminates against churches.

In a letter to the Governor, Eric S. Dreiband said that despite a coronavirus pandemic "that is unprecedented in our lives," Newsom should allow some in-person worship in the current second phase of its four-reopening plan. parts.

Restaurants and other secular businesses may reopen under the guidelines of social distancing, but not churches, which are limited to online services and the like.

That imposes an "unfair burden,quot; on them that violates civil rights protections through "unequal treatment of religious communities," the letter said.

"Simply put, there is no pandemic exception to the United States Constitution and its Bill of Rights," the letter said.

At Acts Full Gospel in Oakland, Bishop Bob Jackson is eager to see his flock again, and is working on a plan with Alameda County to make his parking lot a place of worship on May 31.

Two thousand years ago, the church was born on the day of Pentecost, which we celebrate on May 31. Therefore, we are excited to be able to celebrate the reopening, even if it is a church in the parking lot: it is a new paradigm, we will get accustomed, "Bishop Jackson said.

He says his work is essential.

“The churches are essential. We are essential We feed the hungry, we deal with the homeless. We deal with people with mental problems, with spiritual problems. We are dealing with counseling, and saying we are not essential was just a total slap to me for all the things we really do. "

First Amendment law professor Joe Tuman says the letter claimed that industries like entertainment received preferential treatment.

"What the Justice Department noted was that it was a little bit easier for them to go back and it seems like it was a little bit more complicated for someone in the church or in a place to go back, they were not within reach," Tuman said.

He says a court would likely consider two things: a compelling state interest and less restrictive means.

"It was the way it was restricted by the least restrictive way that could have done that: it's so minor than the compelling state interest, saving lives in this case, in a way that is only very slight violates someone's rights."

A message seeking comment from the governor's office was not immediately returned.

Newsom this week further relaxed guidelines for counties to reopen more closed businesses under their March order to stay home that prohibited nonessential businesses from slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. He said that churches and other religious institutions could begin receiving the faithful for in-person services in the coming weeks.

Some churches have challenged the ban on such services and have demanded its reopening, so far without success.

Two Republican state lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a resolution to reduce the governor's emergency powers.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley said the extraordinary powers are for a governor "in extreme danger,quot; and "were not intended to give a single person the ability to redo all of California law indefinitely."

San Diego County supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the state to allow California's second most populous county to be a test case to reopen businesses more quickly and allow for more gatherings and recreational options, including outdoor religious services with restrictions.

Sacramento County health officials said they received state approval Tuesday to expedite the reopening, and that the county will allow religious services "in transit."

State and local governments have differed over whether houses of worship must comply with social distancing rules. Some states have provided a degree of exemption for religious activity.

The letter from Dreiband and four US attorneys from California cites a statement issued in April by Attorney General William P. Barr that argued that the government cannot impose "special restrictions,quot; on religious activity. Barr had taken the rare step of filing documents alongside a lawsuit from the Mississippi church after several parishioners were fined for violating an order to stay home by attending drive-in services.

Now that federal prosecutors are swaying, the national debate over how far coronavirus collection limits can go to restrict religion could be even stronger. President Donald Trump's call for reelection to devoted conservative voters is based in part on his strong defense of religious freedom, making the issue politically potent for his administration to address.

The letter to Newsom does not threaten immediate legal action, but it appears to be a warning to the nation's most populous state. Prosecutors follow a line of argument used in the church's claims that religious groups can provide safe and socially distanced worship.

"Religion and religious worship remain central to the lives of millions of Americans. This is true now more than ever, ”said the letter. “Religious communities have come together to protect their communities from the spread of this disease by making services available online, in parking lots, or outdoors, through indoor services with most banks empty and many others. creative ways that otherwise meet social distancing and sanitation guidelines. "

