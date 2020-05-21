New Jersey Hispanic lesbian beaten to death by black wife

New Jersey police say they are currently involved in a human hunt. They are looking for a woman who they say murdered his wife, beating her to death with a wine cooler inside their home.

The Ocean County, New York prosecutor announced Tuesday that he was accusing Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of murdering his wife, Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32.

Mayra is not currently in custody and is currently on the run.

According to a statement from the prosecutor's office, the body of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus was found in an upstairs room. The medical examiner ruled that his death was a homicide.

Prosecutors believe Mayra allegedly used a cylindrical container for the purpose of cooling wine to beat her spouse of nearly two years to death.

Then, prosecutors say, Mayra fled the scene after the attack.

Police are requesting information to help them arrest Mayra.