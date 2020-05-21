NASA's next big space telescope finally has a name: BGR

NASA named its new space telescope after Nancy Grace Roman, the "Mother of Hubble."

The telescope will have greater capabilities than Hubble and will be specially adjusted to search for nearby exoplanets.

Nancy Grace Roman was the first woman to occupy an executive position at NASA and is considered instrumental in the Hubble program.

We don't like to admit it, but NASA's Hubble Space Telescope will not exist forever. Sure, the NASA / ESA joint venture that maintains the Hubble observations says it could last another decade or maybe longer, but eventually, a successor will be shot up into the sky to offer new perspectives on the cosmos.

The Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope is that successor, and NASA simply gave it a very appropriate name. The spacecraft, which is still in development, has been named Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, or just Roman Space Telescope for brevity.

Nancy Grace Roman began her job at NASA in 1959. Her death in late 2018 brought with her many retrospectives about her work with the space agency and her incredible efforts to ensure that the Hubble Space Telescope project paid off. She is often called the "Mother of Hubble,quot; due to the fact that the telescope surely would not have existed without her efforts.

"Nancy Grace Roman was a leader and advocate whose dedication contributed to NASA seriously pursuing the field of astrophysics and taking it to new heights," said Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA in a statement. "His name deserves a place in heaven that he studied and opened for many."

It is incredibly appropriate for NASA to choose to honor it by naming its next high-tech telescope after it. The spacecraft will work until September 2020, at which point it will be put on hold as the space agency spends more money on the James Webb Space Telescope project which, well, don't help me get started on that.

Eventually, the funding will roll over to the Roman Space Telescope, and as NASA describes it, it will have incredibly impressive capabilities:

The Roman Space Telescope is designed to have two instruments, the Wide Field Instrument and a technology demonstration Coronagraphic Instrument. The wide-field instrument will have a field of view that is 100 times greater than Hubble's infrared instrument, allowing you to capture more sky with less observation time. The Coronagraph instrument will perform high contrast imaging and spectroscopy of individual nearby exoplanets.

A telescope that can see more of the sky than Hubble and still be tuned for exoplanet hunting? It seems incredible to me. As for the launch of the Roman Space Telescope, NASA may have learned a lesson from the James Webb fiasco, because right now it isn't even venturing to guess. That is probably wise.

NASA's new Roman Space Telescope, named after Nancy Grace Roman. Image Source: NASA