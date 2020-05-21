NASA's human space flight chief resigns days before Crew Dragon launch – BGR

NASA Chief Human Space Flight Doug Loverro resigned a few days before NASA's first manned launch in nearly a decade.

Loverro told his colleagues that he was resigning due to a decision he made earlier this year.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon launch will continue as scheduled.

We are literally just days away from NASA's first manned launch of a spacecraft from American soil since the space shuttle era. It's a massive event, with SpaceX's Crew Dragon taking a couple of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and, if all goes well, reaching the goal of the Commercial Crew program.

It would be difficult to imagine a single soul at NASA who did not want to be part of this great milestone, and even more difficult to imagine one of the people who helped make the choice to leave the space agency possible. That is exactly what Doug Loverro, the head of NASA's human space flight efforts, is doing. Loverro resigned from his position as Associate Administrator of Human Exploration and Operations.

SpaceX Crew Dragon is scheduled to launch on May 27. That is only a week away. Loverro and those directly below him were instrumental in making it possible. I mean, he's in charge of NASA sending humans into space. NASA is about to send humans into space for the first time in nearly a decade, and it's leaving.

You are not the only one scratching your head with this decision. Many wonder why Loverro decided to leave now and wonder if there is an underlying problem that has not yet come to light. It seems so, but apparently it has nothing to do with next week's release.

The Washington Post He reports that Loverro sent an email to several NASA chiefs offering a vague explanation for his decision. Loverro says he took "a risk earlier in the year because I judged it necessary to fulfill our mission. Now, over time, it is clear that I made a mistake in that choice for which only I must bear the consequences."

That is quite a heavy thing, but when speaking directly to the newspaper, Loverro stated that his statement is not related to the Commercial Crew program. "It had nothing to do with the commercial crew," he reportedly said. "It had to do with moving fast in Artemis, and I don't want to characterize it in more detail than that."

The Artemis program, which is a continuing effort by NASA to send spacecraft and eventually humans back to the Moon, has been moving incredibly fast. That is, in large part, thanks to the Trump administration, which requires NASA to have people on the lunar surface no later than 2024.

The launch of SpaceX will continue as planned, but it is unclear what long-term effects Loverro's departure may bring. Ken Bowersox, who served as Loverro's deputy, will take over as interim chief of human space flight in the meantime.

Doug Loverro, former chief of human space flight for NASA. Image Source: NASA