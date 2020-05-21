Microsoft's romance with open source software shows at Build 2020

An absolute ton of new announcements have emerged from this week's Microsoft Build 2020 virtual conference for Windows developers. While they're great, most of them are a bit thin for individual reports, so we'll update you on them in this roundup, with links to each topic if you're interested in more.

Windows Terminal goes 1.0

The configuration of Windows Terminal 1.0 is modified in a very Linux way, by editing a large text file in JSON format, which appears in Notepad when accessed from the Configuration menu. Jim Salter

In addition to multiple tabs, you can open terminals in multiple panels on the same tab, using alt-shift-plus and alt-shift-minus to split vertically and horizontally. Jim Salter

Obviously dividing a terminal into panels forces those panels to the default shell, no matter what the original shell was on that tab. You can avoid that by running a different interpreter inside that panel, once split. Jim Salter

As Windows 10 and Server 2019 include more and better command line features, one of the parts of the overall experience that started to look messed up by comparison is the terminal itself.

Windows Terminal seeks to change that, and 1.0 is simply gone. The terminal itself is open source and is available for reading and / or hacking on Github under the MIT license. Microsoft's own ad aims to individually credit 14 taxpayers by name and to recognize hundreds more, which is a welcome radical change for those of us old enough to have lived through the era of Halloween Papers.

As for the usability of the project itself, it is promising but still needs work, from the iconic perspective of a Linux user who manages it on a daily basis. We like the JSON formatted configuration file, which can be generated in Notepad with a simple click on the menu. We like the native support for tabs and panels even more, but the rough edges include the fact that under default settings one Ubuntu / bash shell suddenly turns into two PowerShell panels if you split it.

The problem is that panel-divided hotkeys only support creating new panels with default Terminal profile, and the profile includes the loaded interpreter. In addition to changing the default profile, which is done in a very nerdy way by copying and pasting GUIDs in settings.json, smart users can work around this limitation to some extent by simply running a different interpreter inside the panel, then The panel itself has been opened.

Terminal 1.0 also offers support for copying and pasting in a certain PuTTY mode: selecting text in Terminal does not automatically place it in the copy buffer as it does in PuTTY (for that you need more Linux ctrl-shift-C), but at right-clicking on another Terminal panel is pasted instantly.

There are many more features in Terminal, most of which seem to be "shiny,quot; for now: background images, animated GIFs, scan lines, and shiny text (to emulate the old green screen CRTs), and so on. Interested users are encouraged to check the Build announcement here and the project documents here.

Azure Arc adds Kubernetes management to your CV

If you are looking for a single pane of glass on Windows servers, Linux servers, Azure services and K8 containers, here you are. Microsoft

Arc aims to bring cloud-centric practices to on-premises infrastructure (and developers). Microsoft

This screenshot from Azure Data Studio includes some Arc managed database services. Microsoft

Azure Arc is, or at least will be, Microsoft's single-stack cloud management tool for all services.

The goal is to make Arc as vendor and type neutral as possible, with support for managing Windows and Linux virtual machines and servers, Azure cloud services, and now Kubernetes container pools from a single pane of glass.

It has been tempting to think of Microsoft and Canonical as closed partners with an emphasis on Ubuntu in the Windows subsystem for Linux, but Microsoft demonstrates the vendor's continued neutrality in Arc with an announcement of direct support and integration of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, which has a Bigger overall footprint in Europe than in the United States, aside from some specialized platforms (like SAP Hana Enterprise Resource Planning).

Although Azure Arc is still in preview (mostly public preview, with some features still in private preview), interested users can sign up to get started today.

Microsoft loves open source these days: here's the Fluid framework, to demonstrate it

The Fluid framework was one of the most interesting announcements made at last year's Ignite conference. Fluid enables low-latency, large-scale document collaboration, and also blurs the lines between traditional document types, allowing for the addition of simple, functional dynamic content from one framework to another.

Microsoft has been kidding us by integrating Fluid into Office 365 apps since the framework's initial announcement in September: This week, the company went one step further by promising to also open the open source framework. Office 365 Vice President Jared Spataro announced that "Microsoft will create the Fluid Framework open source, allowing developers and creators to use the key Fluid Framework infrastructure in their own applications."

As exciting as this is, we're a little concerned about the social engineering implications that follow: Being able to easily integrate fully responsive Office document functionality into arbitrary web pages can make it much easier to confuse users. for confidential data and credentials to enter places they shouldn't.

A live preview of some uses of the Fluid Framework is available here, for anyone with a OneDrive for Business account.

Social hacking: voice and text chat built into Visual Studio Live Share

Visual Studio Live Share is a bit like Google Docs for code: you and multiple colleagues can edit the same document live, with cursors highlighting each of your changes live as they occur.

However, the latency in VS Live Share is considerably lower than most users will be used to in Google Docs, and, of course, collaboration occurs within a full-featured development environment, not a simple document. word processing.

The missing piece of this puzzle, so far, has been out-of-band communication, more simply, chat, be it text or voice. Until now, developers have needed to load separate tools for that, perhaps using Teams in another window for instant messaging, or Mumble / Skype / Hangouts / whatever for voice. Today's public preview brings the missing communication features directly to Visual Studio Live Share.

Project Reunion: you have your UWP in my Win32

One of the frustrations with developing for Windows is the coexistence of legacy and modern APIs. Using the old Win32 API is for many more familiar developers, but switching to UWP, the Universal Windows Platform, means gaining access not only to Windows but also to Xbox One, HoloLens, and future hardware platforms. UWP also means an additional layer of security, which will frustrate as many developers as delight: UWP apps can only be installed directly from the Microsoft Store.

Project Reunion, unveiled on Wednesday at Build 2020, aims to heal this divide a bit by decoupling both APIs from the Windows operating system and making the functionality universally available to applications created under either API. For example, Reunion makes WinUI 3 Preview 1, the modern, native user interface framework for Windows, available to UWP or Desktop (Win32) applications in the same way.

Microsoft is designing Project Reunion openly and publicly on Github, giving non-Microsoft developers the opportunity to directly influence the future of Windows development.

Microsoft Teams adds reservations, bots, and streams

Microsoft Teams is Redmond's next-generation messaging and collaboration app, replacing what its cynical author used to call "Lync, Skype for Business, or whatever they call it this week."

Unlike Lync and Skype for Business, Teams has a functional web interface. This makes it a much less painful experience for those who cannot or cannot install the native client directly on their own PC, including but not limited to Linux users.

The news for this week is the integration of appointment scheduling and shift management directly on the teams themselves, along with chatbots and support for third-party streaming services. Scheduling and chatbots are exactly what they sound like, and if you're not familiar with the streaming option, think about "interviewing in teams, broadcasting to the world through Open Broadcast Studio (or similar platform)."

Pinterest integration added to Edge Collections

To the dismay of Chrome fans and those who hate Microsoft alike, we at Up News Info have become increasingly interested in the Edge browser. By ditching its own proprietary rendering engine and collaborating with Google on the open source Chromium browser, Microsoft reclaimed many hours of available staff and energy for innovation.

Building on Chromium almost instantly produced a nimble and usable browser that ensures it works almost anywhere Chrome does; Since then, Microsoft has divided its focus on integration with its own platforms (such as Office 365 SSO authentication) and usability features. Collections is one of those features: in a nutshell, it allows users to graphically, intuitively, and simply create "website playlists,quot; that can be saved and read later.

However, Microsoft might have missed us a bit with its latest integration: the browser is integrating Pinterest into its Collections feature, displaying suggestions for Pinterest boards at the bottom of users' Edge Collections and allowing Collections to be exported. to Pinterest. Meh

