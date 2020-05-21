Microsoft's new supercomputer will train AI to outpace humans – BGR

Microsoft partnered with a startup co-founded by Elon Musk to build one of the world's fastest supercomputers, the company announced Tuesday during its annual Build developer conference, held almost this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The startup is OpenAI, the statute of which underlines that it is working to ensure that AI that can outpace humans, however, benefits all of humanity. Microsoft emphasized that this work represents a key milestone in a partnership announced last year to jointly create new supercomputing technologies on Azure. This is a first step, the computing giant explained, to debut large artificial intelligence models "and the infrastructure necessary to train them,quot; as a platform on which developers and other organizations can build.

"The exciting thing about these models is the breadth of things they are going to allow," said Microsoft Technical Director Kevin Scott in a company blog post on the news. “It's about being able to do a hundred exciting things in natural language processing at once and a hundred exciting things in computer vision, and when you start to see combinations of these perceptual domains, you'll have new applications that are hard to even imagine right now. "

According to Microsoft, machine learning experts generally develop smaller AI models that exist separately to learn a single task, such as recognizing human speech well enough to deliver the news of the day when asked or to translate between languages. However, a new class of models developed by AI researchers points to a different way of doing it: using a single, larger, and better-performing AI model that can do things like learn from billions of pages of publicly available text. .

This new type of massive AI model is so good at capturing nuances of human language that it can be adept at multiple tasks like moderating a live game chat or summarizing a long speech.

Microsoft says the OpenAI supercomputer is a unique system with more than 285,000 CPU cores, 10,000 GPUs, and 400 gigabits per second of network connectivity for each GPU server. Along with its presentation, Microsoft also announced in Build that it is about to start open source its Microsoft Turning models to give developers access to the same powerful language models that Microsoft uses to improve language comprehension across its suite of products.

To cite an example, Microsoft has used the Microsoft Turning model for natural language understanding to improve the search function in Microsoft Word, as well as the generation of subtitles and the answer to questions in the company's Bing search engine, improving Answers to search questions in some markets, according to the company, by as much as 125 percent.

