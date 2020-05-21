Man hospitalized after daytime stabbing in downtown Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man was hospitalized Wednesday after a daytime stabbing in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the stabbing occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Nicollet Mall, near the Hotel Millennium.

Two men were arguing in front of the hotel when the violence broke out, and one of the men stabbed the other.

The victim retired to the hotel, where emergency crews found him and took him to a hospital. The victim suffered non-fatal injuries.

The suspect left the area. Police say the victim is not cooperating with investigators and will not give any information on who stabbed him.

No arrests have been made. The stabbing remains under investigation.