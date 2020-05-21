Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Proper Action Plan May Help Resume Filming Soon



The outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic has brought a forced break in everyone's life. Various industries have been highly successful and the film business is also in the same boat. While other industries hope to open slowly soon, the film industry will have to wait longer before getting back to normal as filming and even watching movies in theaters, the whole process of this business involves mass gathering, which in turn increases the possibility of the spread of the virus. Due to the stagnation of the entertainment business, large numbers of daily salaried workers have lost their jobs and face many difficulties.

However, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offers a positive side to the city of Tinsel when he met with several delegates from the film industry last night and decided that if the proper action plan is taken for the filming location and the number of staff and Limited equipment, shooting may resume as soon as possible. While shooting in the red zones will continue to be prohibited, the green and orange zones may start shooting, but an appropriate action plan should be implemented. "The government would consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed on a limited basis by adhering to social distancing and other regulations," CM said last night. He also added that red zones are prohibited to shoot and how hygiene will have to be the highest priority if shooting resumes.

Now let's hope that the shooting resumes sooner as the shooting halt has stressed several daily bets and is almost fighting for daily necessities. Blocking is clearly not that simple for everyone, as people find it difficult to survive without work.