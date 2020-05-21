EXCLUSIVE: Left Bank Pictures pioneered British producers by forging strong ties to Netflix through The crown – and now the company is about to land its first series with Amazon.

The Up News Info may reveal Left Bank is closing a deal to adapt Louise Penny's chief detective Gamache's most successful crime novels for the streamer owned by Jeff Bezos, in a series titled Three pines.

Left margin has been attached The tunnel and Law & Order: UK writer Emilia di Girolamo to write the show while The crown and Humans director Sam Donovan will be the main director, directing four episodes.

Title, Three pines, is a reference to the Canadian French fictional town in which Chief Inspector Gamache operates. The French-speaking detective investigates crimes in his Quebec community, unearthing buried secrets and uncovering his own ghosts. Among his peculiarities is speaking English with an English accent thanks to his education at Cambridge.

Penny's first novel, Gamache, Still life, was published in 2005 and has published 14 other books in the series, the most recent of which was A better man last year, it debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list. She has won five Agatha Awards, which are presented to authors whose books typify Agatha Christie's work in the sense that they are layered mysteries without explicit sex, gore, or free violence.

Three pines it will be filmed in Canada once the industry discovers ways to avoid the coronavirus crisis. Though it's the first Left Bank series for Amazon, it's not the first time companies have worked together: they piloted science fiction drama Richard Madden Oasis in 2017, but was not picked up for a full series.

Chief Inspector Gamache has been reimagined for the screen previously. CBC of Canada adapted Still life for the 2013 television movie Still life: a mystery of three pines, with Nathaniel Parker playing the fictional detective.