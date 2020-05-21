Landspout tornado near Eaton causes minor damage to multiple outhouses – Up News Info

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – A vertiginous tornado in Weld County caused damage to several outhouses near Eaton on Wednesday night, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

The giddy tornado was seen near Eaton sometime before 7:30 p.m.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Weld County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the landslide tornado had damaged some buildings near County Road 47 and Highway 392.

Joe Moylan, a spokesman for the Weld County Sheriff's Office, said no injuries were reported and there was no damage to the homes "at this time."

An incredible video shows the landslide tornado passing dangerously close to a house in Weld County tonight. The sheriff's office says no injuries or damage to the homes have been reported, but a couple of farm buildings were damaged. #COwx pic.twitter.com/S3seqUJnmS – Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) May 21, 2020

Full story through Denver 7