KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich tests for coronavirus in Pleasanton – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (Up News Info SF) – The Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton is the only county site where residents don't need an appointment to get tested.
KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich was tested on Wednesday at the transit site at the fairgrounds to show what the process is like.
He posted the following video on his Twitter page to share his experience.
I just got tested. Why ?
Well, I work in public and I was curious. But most importantly, I want to make sure that my family, my parents, and my co-workers are healthy.
Fairly smooth process. Congratulations to all the healthcare workers! # kpix5 #ThanksHealthHeroes #HealthyAtHome pic.twitter.com/vGHMu7raMp
– Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) May 20, 2020