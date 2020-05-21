Kendall Jenner to Pay $ 90,000 of $ 275,000 in Fyre Festival Fee

Kendall Jenner reportedly agreed to repay $ 90,000 of the $ 275,000 payment she received to promote the disastrous Fyre Festival.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the settlement says: “Defendants will pay the full amount of $ 90,000.00 (the“ Settlement Payment ”), as a complete and final settlement and the complete satisfaction of any claims that the Trustee has against the Defendants. ”

The trustee who presided over the bankruptcy of the Fyre Festival initially requested that the model return the full payment. Despite reaching an agreement, a judge has not yet signed the agreement.

Last August, she opened up to the NY Times about her involvement.

"People contact you, either to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it's a risk," he said at the time.

“I definitely do research as much as I can, but sometimes there is not a lot of research you can do because it is an initial brand and you have to have faith in it and expect it to work the way people say it will. "Even when he trusts his collaborators," you never really know what's going to happen. "