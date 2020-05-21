Home Entertainment Kendall Jenner to Pay $ 90,000 of $ 275,000 in Fyre Festival...

Kendall Jenner to Pay $ 90,000 of $ 275,000 in Fyre Festival Fee

Bradley Lamb
Kendall Jenner reportedly agreed to repay $ 90,000 of the $ 275,000 payment she received to promote the disastrous Fyre Festival.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the settlement says: “Defendants will pay the full amount of $ 90,000.00 (the“ Settlement Payment ”), as a complete and final settlement and the complete satisfaction of any claims that the Trustee has against the Defendants. ”

The trustee who presided over the bankruptcy of the Fyre Festival initially requested that the model return the full payment. Despite reaching an agreement, a judge has not yet signed the agreement.

