I am sad to report that actor Ken Osmond passed away today at his home in Los Angeles. He was 76 years old.

Osmond had been a character actor on television since the 1950s, but his claim to fame came when he was cast for the role of Eddie Haskell in the ABC sitcom "Leave It To Beaver."

The show aired on Up News Info for a year from 1957-58 before moving to ABC in 1958 and continuing through the fall of 1963. There were 234 episodes made during this time, and Osmond appeared in most of them.

Haskell's character was one the audience could relate to: a 1960s teenager … courteous to adults, but a joker to his teenage friends and would even "punch,quot; parents a bit, referring to parents as " the old,quot;. He was best friends with Wally Cleaver (Tony Dow) but with Beaver (Jerry Mathers) he gave him a hard time or as they would, "giving you the business,quot;.

After ABC canceled the Beaver show, Osmond found himself a little pigeonholed for Haskell's character. He later became a Los Angeles police officer between 1970 and 1988, then retired after being shot on the job.

I met Ken several years ago at a national television convention dinner when "The New Leave It To Beaver,quot; was released, with the premise that kids now have kids and they are the new June and Ward Cleaver. He was very nice when I met him … of course the station he was with at the time was his client, but he was nevertheless very kind and friendly. Dining with 100 people you just met is not easy! But the crowd worked well.

Enjoy this interview with Ken.