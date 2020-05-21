Jory Wiebrand, suspected serial rapist who targeted Mpls. Women charged in 14 cases – Up News Info

The alleged serial rapist Jory Wiebrand, 34, faces several criminal charges in relation to 14 separate cases against women, most near the University of Minnesota.

Wiebrand made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, where Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman discussed the multitude of charges against him, including criminal sexual conduct, predatory conduct, harassment, and invasion of privacy, kidnapping and robbery.

"We think it is the classic example of a serial rapist," Freeman said.

The latest charges stem from incidents that occurred between February and March of this year. In April, prosecutors charged Wiebrand in two cases of theft and sexual assault. And he was charged in connection with three other cases, two of which involved raped women outside their homes.

Wiebrand's crimes have occurred in recent years, where he stalked victims, usually at night, and sometimes attacked them in parking lots, porches, or by breaking into their homes.

Freeman says investigators can generally resolve these cases more quickly. However, in this case, even though he had left the DNA behind, there was no DNA in the file because he had not been convicted of any crime that required him to give a sample.

According to the criminal complaint, when Wiebrand was convicted, the Minneapolis Police Department had found a fingerprint on a piece of glass where he had entered. MPD took the glass and compared it to Wiebrand's fingerprint that was on file for minor crimes he had previously committed. The investigators then had enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for Wiebrand's DNA, and matched it.

Freeman says they have not seen a similar crime since Wiebrand was in custody.

The Hennepin County District Attorney's Office says they are investigating other cases. Most of them from early 2019 to 2020, with the earliest dating back to 2015. Additional charges may apply.