INMAR Intelligence – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

INMAR Intelligence is a company specialized in powerful data-driven and technological solutions to improve trade.

They are currently hiring about 200 positions in the arm of the company that handles pharmaceutical recalls.

Dallas / Fort Worth Operation President Robert Zomok says there are many reasons why medications or pharmaceuticals should be removed from shelves and returned or stored.

He says they need additional people to help facilitate that mission.

Zomok added: "We are looking for people to handle products, scan products, scan products, extract information from individual items that come in. Material handlers, sorters."

The jobs will be performed outside of the company's Grand Prairie location and are mostly full-time positions.

If you are interested in applying for a job with INMAR Intelligence visit: https://www.inmar.com/careers