Inaction that costs lives – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. Vaccine research is progressing. Chinese leaders have regained their arrogance. And a new study shows the severe costs of the United States' late action on the virus.
In the last days of February, many public health experts were sounding the alarm about the coronavirus, and some people were listening.
Some local leaders also continued to urge business as usual. In early March, Mayor Bill de Blasio he said to New Yorkers to "get out of the city despite the coronavirus."
If the United States had enacted social distancing measures a week earlier than it did, in early March instead of mid-March, some 36,000 fewer Americans would have died, according to the study. That's over a third of the current death toll, which is approximately 100,000.
If the measures had been in effect two weeks earlier, on March 1, the death toll would be 54,000 less.
These are hypothetical estimates, of course, and they are inevitably imprecise. But they are consistent with real-world evidence from places that responded to the virus more quickly, including San Francisco, Washington state, South Korea, and Vietnam, where deaths per capita have been much lower than the US average. USA
Jeffrey Shaman, the leader of the Columbia research team, told The Times: "It is a big, big difference. That little moment in time, catching him in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths."
Related: Trump and some senior White House officials argue that the reported death toll from viruses is exaggerated, The Times reports. Public health experts overwhelmingly reject this view.
A simple way to understand why experts believe the official count is truly underestimated: the number of Americans who have died in the past few weeks. It is much higher than normal.
In other virus developments:
2. Flooding in Michigan after the Dam Breakdown
Evacuations complicate the state's social distancing efforts. "It is hard to believe that we are in the midst of a 100-year crisis, a global pandemic, and we are also dealing with a flood event that appears to be the worst in 500 years," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
4. China's leader solidifies his government
When the coronavirus began to spread from Wuhan, China to the rest of the country, it seemed to weaken the authority of the Communist Party. Ordinary citizens became bolder about their criticism of the Xi Jinping regime, on social media and elsewhere.
"Sir. Xi, shaped by his years of adversity when he was young, has seized the pandemic as an opportunity in disguise: an opportunity to redeem the party after early mistakes allowed infections to spiral out of control and regroup national pride versus the international, anger at those mistakes, "write Steven Lee Myers and Chris Buckley of The Times." So far, Mr. Xi has been successful in rewriting the narrative in China. "
This is what is happening the most.
BACKGROUND: Progress for New York Hospitals
Sheri Fink is an investigative journalist with a medical degree who won the Pulitzer Prizes for her coverage of Hurricane Katrina and Ebola. He has recently been covering the virus in New York. And how New York hospitals are over the worst of the epidemic, we asked if they saw any parallels to their previous reports. She answered:
It reminded me of a time when I was in Liberia in 2014 during the Ebola outbreak. There were so many horrible scenes and many more sick people than could care for themselves. And then suddenly the numbers started to go down. And everyone was scared: weren't we seeing new cases?
But in fact, it turned out to be real. The curve doubled, and was due to the hard work of people in the communities and the work that people did to keep themselves and their families safe. One thing the crash in new Covid cases tells us is that whatever technique has been implemented has had an effect.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, READ
When a mask makes a statement
Some selections: Escape your immediate surroundings with Conor Knighton's account of visiting 59 national parks for one year in "Leave only footprints,quot; or trade real life horrors for fictional ones with "The return,quot; by Rachel Harrison, a story about a gathering of friends that went wrong. If you are in the mood for an exciting sports read, there is "The victory machine,quot; by Ethan Sherwood Strauss, who tracks the rise of the Golden State Warriors.
Tips from our houses to yours
Our team led to google docs to share recommendations of what they are doing, eating and looking at right now. (They will update the documents with new ideas). Caryn Ganz, the pop music editor, listed all the memories she's collected, including a slice of Britney Spears' 12-year-old birthday cake, and there's a horror movie guide from reporter Taylor Lorenz.
A vegetarian manifesto: Writer Jonathan Safran Foer Write in the Opinion section, "If you care about poor workers, racial justice and climate change, you should stop eating animals."
You can see today's printed cover here.
Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; is about a mysterious syndrome that affects children who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lauren Leatherby, Ian Prasad Philbrick, Jonathan Wolfe, and Sanam Yar contributed to The Morning. You can contact the team at [email protected].