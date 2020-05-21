Inaction that costs lives – The New York Times

Sheri Fink is an investigative journalist with a medical degree who won the Pulitzer Prizes for her coverage of Hurricane Katrina and Ebola. He has recently been covering the virus in New York. And how New York hospitals are over the worst of the epidemic, we asked if they saw any parallels to their previous reports. She answered:

It reminded me of a time when I was in Liberia in 2014 during the Ebola outbreak. There were so many horrible scenes and many more sick people than could care for themselves. And then suddenly the numbers started to go down. And everyone was scared: weren't we seeing new cases?

But in fact, it turned out to be real. The curve doubled, and was due to the hard work of people in the communities and the work that people did to keep themselves and their families safe. One thing the crash in new Covid cases tells us is that whatever technique has been implemented has had an effect.