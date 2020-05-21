Guidelines for Resuming Film and Television Production to Launch on Monday

– Governor Gavin Newsom promised leaders of the film and television industry on Wednesday that the new state guidelines will allow production to start again in some counties, providing relief to workers forced to stop in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are in real time writing guidelines related to productions, TV, commercials," Newsom said. "We anticipate the implementation, on Monday, May 25, of some sectoral guidelines that would allow those counties that are in better condition than some of the others to begin moving forward and allow some modifications, allow some work to be done, allow some movement in your industry. "

And while the governor's office assured attendees that staff were working with a sense of urgency to publish the new guidelines, Chief of Staff Ann O & # 39; Leary said it was important to note that Los County productions Angels may not be able to resume work. quickly.

"The biggest obstacle we have with respect to its industry right now is this regional problem with respect to Los Angeles," he said. "I don't want to sweeten that, and we have more and more cases in the Los Angeles area, and that's why there are going to be some delays in the Los Angeles region."

Ted Sarandos, director of content for Netflix, thanked Newsom for organizing the discussion.

"Our industry is quite important to the state and quite important to the world in terms of providing entertainment, providing escapism, but also providing employment and keeping people sustained," he said. "This is a good time for us to discover how to return to work safely."

Netflix has already resumed production in South Korea, Iceland and Sweden, where crews follow local safety protocols, including voluntary quarantines before production, testing and distance maintenance when possible.

Those kinds of changes are what Stacey Morris, a makeup artist, said she would have to do to establish a new normal.

"Looking to the future, we know that this will not only go away overnight, but we will have to navigate through this virus in the safest and most sensible way possible," he said. "We are trying to put those protocols together … not just protecting ourselves but protecting each other."

She said maintaining social distance would be a major, albeit difficult, change as production resumes, a concern shared by Jon Huertas, an actor on the NBC show "This Is Us."

"We work very closely," he said. "We consider ourselves a family, so when we talk about the protocols and guidelines we can follow when we go back into production it is really daunting for all of us."

"This Is Us,quot; operates with a team of more than 200 people and a great cast.

Other roundtable participants included Sonia Angell, Ava DuVernay, Tom Steyer, Danny Stephens-Lo, and Julie Su.

An estimated 890,000 professionals in the entertainment industry are out of work due to COVID-19 closings.

