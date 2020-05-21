Grandparents risk their health by seeing their grandson – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My wife and I have isolated ourselves and practiced social distancing. We both really miss our 3 year old grandson.

I am 71 years old and in relatively good health, although I do have a couple of "underlying conditions,quot; (in addition to my age) that put me in a higher risk group, so I am adamant about keeping my distance from other people, including my children and my grandson

The problem is that my wife is 64 years old and believes that she is not at high risk and "has never been ill." She wants to take care of our grandson again.

Unfortunately, this has become a contentious issue among us, making a bad situation even worse.

While I would love for our grandson to stay with us, doing so would put us all at additional risk.

I suggested that I did not want her bad judgment to jeopardize my well-being, and offered as an alternative that she stay with my daughter's family so that she could spend time with our grandson without compromising my safety.

Until now, she has rejected this alternative, but she seems to get more depressed every day. Their negativity is toxic to both of them.

I would appreciate your thoughts.

– Perplexed grandfather in Florida

Dear Perplexed: Your wife "has never been sick,quot; could be an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19 (and you can too), and if so, her desire to be with her grandson (in any home) could expose the child and his family. – to the virus.

I raise this possibility, because both must be tested before ending their exile, and they should only venture out into the world with the approval of their doctor. Your grandson's family should also be tested before mixing with you.

We are all alone. We all want this to end. But each household must adjust its standards and behavior to the needs and risks of its most vulnerable relative. In your home, that's you.

Your wife also has legitimate needs, and if your depression seems to be not improving or is getting worse, contact your GP for a referral to a therapist.

Support groups also offer free and unbiased support and guidance during this difficult time. Social media is the most comprehensive way to connect. Search for "coronavirus support groups,quot; on Facebook and click on the "groups,quot; tab at the top of the page. There are many groups dedicated to sharing information (and virtual hugs) in your state.

Dear Amy: With great disappointment, our nephew canceled his wedding next month due to COVID-19, but he will still marry as scheduled, with only parents and siblings present.

The reception for family and friends is scheduled for June of next year.

Our families would like to know when to send wedding gifts to the couple. This seems like more of a etiquette question in these weird times. Sending them out now would honor the event, let them know we are thinking of them, and celebrate their union more immediately. If we wait until its reception next year, perhaps the idea of ​​receiving gifts could be more festive for the couple.

These two people DO NOT NEED anything, but we love them and want to show our support in the best possible way.

– Devoted Aunt

Dear devotee, When it comes to wedding etiquette, the pandemic appears to have opened up a whole new set of challenges.

There is no one way to respond to a postponed wedding, but the best way is to always anchor yourself to sincerity and kindness.

I suggest that you send your gift (along with a warmly written letter) to coincide with your wedding ceremony. You may also want to donate masks or other PPE in your honor to a nearby hospital or nursing home.

Dear Amy: I disagreed with your response to "Sad Dad," whose very successful daughter was missing her high school graduation (along with the rest of her class and many others). A family member had responded to this sadness by saying, basically, "This is life. Cheer up."

I couldn't believe you agreed with this! Wow, are you always that bad?

– Deranged

Dear upset: The family member did not say "cheer up,quot; but "Welcome to adulthood. How you handle bad luck and disappointment will determine your long-term success."

I agreed with this statement, and said that it should have been offered with more kindness and compassion. Then: “My heart goes out to these children. I wish I could take each and every one to the prom. ”

And I honestly mean it.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)