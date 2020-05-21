Home Local News Grandparents risk their health by seeing their grandson – Up News Info

Grandparents risk their health by seeing their grandson – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Partner's closeness breeds contempt - The Denver Post

Dear Amy: My wife and I have isolated ourselves and practiced social distancing. We both really miss our 3 year old grandson.

I am 71 years old and in relatively good health, although I do have a couple of "underlying conditions,quot; (in addition to my age) that put me in a higher risk group, so I am adamant about keeping my distance from other people, including my children and my grandson

The problem is that my wife is 64 years old and believes that she is not at high risk and "has never been ill." She wants to take care of our grandson again.

Unfortunately, this has become a contentious issue among us, making a bad situation even worse.

While I would love for our grandson to stay with us, doing so would put us all at additional risk.

I suggested that I did not want her bad judgment to jeopardize my well-being, and offered as an alternative that she stay with my daughter's family so that she could spend time with our grandson without compromising my safety.

Until now, she has rejected this alternative, but she seems to get more depressed every day. Their negativity is toxic to both of them.

I would appreciate your thoughts.

– Perplexed grandfather in Florida

Dear Perplexed: Your wife "has never been sick,quot; could be an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19 (and you can too), and if so, her desire to be with her grandson (in any home) could expose the child and his family. – to the virus.

I raise this possibility, because both must be tested before ending their exile, and they should only venture out into the world with the approval of their doctor. Your grandson's family should also be tested before mixing with you.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©