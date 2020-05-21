Governor Whitmer Provides Update on State Response to Midland County Floods – Up News Info Detroit

– Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on Wednesday afternoon after the Edenville and Sanford Dams failed to cause flooding in Midland County.

As of Wednesday, Whitmer says there have been no reports of injuries or deaths, 10,000 people have been evacuated and all bridges over the Tittabawassee River are closed.

Several street closings remain in effect throughout Midland County and the city of Midland. Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay away from standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris.

Residents should not attempt to drive or walk in standing water, and should take additional precautions where electrical items may be submerged.

On Tuesday night, Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County by urging residents to evacuate as soon as possible.

Residents who had to leave their homes were able to go to shelters at:

Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn

Bullock Creek High School at 1420 S. Badour

and the West Midland Family Center at 4011 W. Isabella

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday stating that his team is "closely monitoring the floods,quot; and that the best military and FEMA teams have been dispatched to assist the state.

We have sent our best military and @FEMA Teams, already there. The governor must now "set you free,quot; to help. We will be with you soon! https://t.co/cuG1YacPdx – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron and other nearby communities have responded to a request for assistance following a massive flood in the Midland area.

Michigan State Police requested that the units provide assistance in evacuating residents of the Midland area. Approximately 130 soldiers and more than 40 specialized vehicles arrived in the area to provide assistance. The National Guard began missions on May 20 at 4 a.m., evacuating citizens, augmenting emergency planners, and preparing logistical support.

For the latest information on shelters, road closures, and flooding in Midland County, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related