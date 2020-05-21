Gov. Walz: Outdoor dining allowed to return to restaurants, lounges to reopen June 1 – Up News Info

The |

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday the "rolling plan,quot; for bars, restaurants and other businesses to reopen next month.

According to the plan, the restaurants will be able to organize outdoor dinners from June 1, provided that social distancing is enforced. No more than 50 customers can be seated at a time, tables must have at least 6 feet between them and parties are limited to four (or, if all are in the same family, six).

Reservations will be required, and all workers must wear masks.

"They are an integral part of not only our economy … they make life so much better," Walz said. "While the virus still doesn't allow business as usual, let's do what we do best after winter in Minnesota and get outside. Whether it's a Jucy Lucy, a plate of tamales, or a walleye dinner, Minnesotans can support to your local restaurant while enjoying a socially distant meal outdoors. "

Walz added that he is trying to slowly increase social activities and business, to prevent the virus from "overflowing."

The City of Minneapolis reported that they will allow a permit for a temporary expansion of restaurant facilities that do not currently have a permit for patio space. Cities like Lakeville have already announced they would relinquish the rules for permitting outdoor patios in parking lots and green spaces.

Classrooms may also open early in the month as they reduce capacity to 25% and cause staff to wear personal protective equipment.

As for gyms and gyms, the restrictions will remain in effect. Also, places of worship must continue as they have for the past few weeks. Only meetings of up to 10 people are allowed in Minnesota. According to the state plan, in the next phase churches will be allowed to have outdoor services with a limit of only 100 people, who must be socially distant and wear masks.

Walz noted that the decision-making process on how to handle religious ceremonies has been one of the biggest struggles, along with graduation ceremonies. He said he understands the strong sense of urgency to resolve worship.

The final phase of reopening is when festivals, sporting events and grand concerts would be allowed again, and there is no set date for that.

"It is important for all Minnesotans to remember that they have an important role to play in making this reopening process successful," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. "By following the guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, washing our hands, and staying home when we are sick, we can limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable friends and family."

The new rules are part of Walz's Stay Safe Minnesota order, which went into effect earlier this week, replacing the stay-at-home order that kept restaurants and other businesses closed for weeks.

Since mid-March, restaurants have had to cut business to go or deliver. Several Twin Cities restaurants have closed permanently, the last one is Burger Jones in Minneapolis.

House of Representatives minority leader Kurt Daudt issued a statement in response to Walz's announcements: "What is the science that allows indoor lounge services but restricts restaurants to outdoor seating? Why are churches limited to 10 people outdoors, while hundreds of people can gather in the aisles of department stores? Many of our Main Street businesses can't afford to wait until June 1. Seats Outdoors in bars and restaurants must start immediately: we must trust our businesses to protect the health and safety of employees and customers. "

The governor's office also said it recently signed an executive order that would prevent workers from being fired for refusing to work in unsafe conditions.

