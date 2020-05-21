Google CEO Sundar Pichai explains why hardware is "difficult,quot; for Google, working with archrival Apple and more

In the past two months, companies and working professionals have ventured into unfamiliar territory. Working from home, supply chain challenges, keeping operations as normal as possible are among the few challenges that have come up. Google CEO Sundar Pichai He shared his views on all of this and more in a detailed podcast with The Verge. Pichai spoke about a number of issues, including the Google Pixel phones, collaborating with Apple , return to work and what is lost. Here are some of the key topics Pichai commented on on the podcast with The Verge: