Google CEO Sundar Pichai defends Pixel team, says "hardware is hard,quot;

Google's hardware division has recently been hit in the press. An internal conflict report on Google Pixel 4 made the group look pretty bad, with hardware leader Rick Osterloh reportedly internally criticizing Pixel 4 just before launch and two key executives who left the division last year. . Apparently, all of that disagreement was enough to get Google CEO Sundar Pichai to go out and publicly defend the hardware group, which he did during a guest appearance on The Verge's Vergecast podcast.

Google is a big company with billions of users, and lately (especially under Pichai's supervision), it has been willing to suddenly kill any product that does not meet this "billions of users,quot; benchmark. As for software, we have recently seen the company run Google Inbox, Google+, Google Hangouts, Google Music, Google Allo, YouTube Gaming, and Google Cloud Print. On the hardware side, we recently witnessed the death of Google Daydream VR headsets, Google Clips camera, Chromecast Audio, Pixel tablets, and mergers that are effectively killing Nest as an independent company.

With all these stops, it wouldn't be crazy to worry about the future of the Pixel line. The Pixel 3 sold less than the Pixel 2. The Pixel 4 is selling less than the Pixel 3. The cheaper Pixel 3a and 4a were supposed to save Google's line of smartphones, but now the "a,quot; series faces a very tough competition for the new Apple iPhone. SE For the Pixel 5, all indications are that Google is pulling out of the top of the market. Things are not going well.

Speaking to The Verge, Pichai says he is taking a longer-term view of Google's hardware efforts. When asked if the Pixel line works as well as Google expected, Pichai replied:

The past few years have been an important integration phase for us because we have combined our Google hardware efforts with Nest. We absorbed HTC's mobile division. So many seams have passed together. And we also have a wide portfolio of products. So it was definitely a construction phase. We are super committed for the long term. Hardware is tough. And it definitely has components, which take real time to get right, thinking about the underlying silicon or the screen or the camera or any of those tacks. And we are definitely investing in that, but that timeline. I think we have made a lot of progress.

Lack of "progress,quot; is something we criticized the Pixel line for in our latest review. Google started its own line of hardware with the Pixel 1, but it's difficult to pinpoint a major improvement in the process that Google has made in the past four years. A key problem remains the total lack of progress when it comes to sales, and that starts with availability. The Pixel 1 started selling Google hardware in just a few countries, but four years later, the Pixel line is only for sale in 12 countries. Last time I reviewed it, Apple sells the iPhone in approximately 70 countries, while Samsung sells its flagship in more than 100 countries. Even if the next Pixel were a resounding success, most people are unlikely to buy one.

If there is any growth area in the Pixel line, it would have to be in the "underlying silicon,quot; that Pichai mentions. But we have yet to see that it actually materializes in a killer feature. The Pixel 4's highest-profile custom chip, a miniaturized radar chip called "Soli," is interesting, but Google's use of it – hand-waving air gestures – has poor gesture recognition and would be questionably useful even if it worked reliably. The other custom silicon pieces will only stand out for their detail orientation: There's a Google-designed "Titan M Security Module,quot; and an artificial intelligence "Pixel Neural Core,quot; coprocessor. However, it would be difficult to find a competitive benefit from these chips, considering that analog components are included in the high-end Snapdragon chips.

However, all of these side project chips could be leading to something bigger. A recent report stated that Google planned to develop a system SoC for a future Pixel phone that would replace the usual Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that monopolizes the high-end market. The company has been hiring Intel and Qualcomm chip designers for some time, and the report says the SoC could be ready as early as 2021, which could mean a Pixel 6 with a Google SoC.

Several times in the interview, Pichai mentions hardware initiatives that will take years to pay off, possibly referring to Google's chip work. "Some of the deepest efforts we are making will take three to four years." Pichai told The Verge. "And when they come in, I think I'm excited about how they will shape where we are going."

Pichai hinted that he was not giving the hardware team a blank check, saying it is "important,quot; to have "a clear goal of financial sustainability,quot; in hardware.

Google's hardware will have its next big test when the Pixel 4a launches, which should be sometime next month.