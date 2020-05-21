Gizelle Bryant denies rumors Jamal Bryant had a secret baby with a member of the Church

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is with her man, denying that her ex-husband and current boyfriend Jamal Bryant has a secret son with a church member.

"That's a lie," he said when asked about the rumors during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Gizelle says she sees the rumors as a good thing: "Clearly, we are very important if people are going to make up these lies." Respect Jamal's name. He's doing wonderful things in Atlanta. "

The pastor also released his own statement through his own YouTube channel.

“I have been in a tailspin for the past 24 hours. Reckless and irresponsible bloggers who continued without facts, without evidence, and I might add, it's not true to make unfounded accusations that he had fathered a baby in April, May, February, January, here in Atlanta, and was hiding this baby from a mother in Atlanta or in my church. Not that. 1, is 1,000 percent false. 1,000 percent defective. "

Last week, another RHOP cast member hinted that the rekindled romance of Gizelle and Jamal was just for the cameras.