Follow Facebook groups to write down free stuff

HOUSTON – "Free cycling,quot; is a word that you may never have heard, but you probably have done before. It's giving away items you no longer want to others instead of filling landfills when you throw them away. Now, Facebook groups everyone across the country are making it easier than ever to give and get free things through local "Don't Buy Anything,quot; groups.

How does it work

It's very simple

Make a list of the things you want to give away. We saw listings for everything from furniture to clothing to pots to pans and even dog food.

You can also request specific items you may need, or you can simply respond when someone lists what you want. All published articles must be free; sale is not allowed.

"We have always been a great admirer of the barter system or the free community, and free cycling has always been a great place in the previous places where we have lived," said Claire Brom, a Kingwood mother of three.

Brom has used the group "Buy Nothing Kingwood,quot; to give away a bed, puzzles, old cloth diapers and a tower for scratching cats.

When Brom's daughters ran out of materials for the masks they were making for essential workers, she returned to the "Don't Buy Anything,quot; page.

"When we don't want to spend that money that we're saving right now, it's really great to give something new to life, a new purpose, and to be able to use it in our home," Brom explained.

Find a local group "Don't buy anything,quot;

There are several group buy-nothing pages in the Houston area listed on Facebook. Just use the search tool to find the one closest to you. To be prepared. Some will ask you to verify your home address to join.