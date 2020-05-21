Filmfare Recommends: Mohanlal Films where he won the Filmfare Award

He tends to run out of superlatives when it comes to describing someone like Mohanlal. Actors are often told to behave as if the camera is not there. Mohanlal is one of the few actors who have embodied it. Looking at him, we really feel that we are seeing someone talking about his life and not an actor about his role. It makes acting seem easy. He has acted in all kinds of movies, but it is said that he excelled in those roles in which he plays an ordinary man who faces daily struggles. Although he is an excellent speaker, nevertheless, it is through small gestures and his expressive eyes that he likes the most. An actor must also leave things unsaid and let the audience complete the silence, and he is known to do so in most of his films. Along with his friend and rival Mammootty, he has been ruling Malayalam cinema for the past 40 years and has not let age stop him. The actor turns 60 today. We bring you a list of his films where he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. He is an actor that should be explored further and we hope this list will help him achieve that goal.

Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam (1986)

It is a comedy directed by Sathyan Anthikkad. The movie stars Mohanlal, Karthika, Sreenivasan, and M. G. Soman. Mohanlal won the Best Filmfare Actor Award for it. The story revolves around a homeowner who has huge debts to pay and hopes to sell his home to pay them off, but his tenants refuse to move because they have their own problems. It was remade in Hindi by Priyadarshan as Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar (2001).

Padamudra (1988)

They say that children often have to bear the brunt of the sins committed by parents. The movie revolved around this idea and had Mohanlal playing the double role of father and son. The film is directed by R. Sukumaran and also stars Seema and Nedumudi Venu as well as Mohanlal. The film won Mohanlal the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award – Special Jury Award as well.

Devaasuram (1993)

Mohanlal played a spoiled wealthy heir who, however, harbors a terrible secret in his heart. He can be totally rude at one time, the way he insults a talented Bharatnatyam (Revathi) dancer by making her dance in his yard, but he can also be benevolent, as he later helps her revive her career. He is caught in a circle of rivalry with another rich man, played by Napoleon, who ends up cutting off his hand in the blood-filled climax. The film was directed by I. V. Sasi and starred by Mohanlal, Revathi, Napoleon, Innocent, V. K. Sreeraman, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Augustine.

Pavithram (1994)

It is one of the most emotional films in Mohanlal. She plays a man forced by circumstances to care for his younger sister; the problem is that there is a gap of almost 30 years between them. So he literally becomes his father, putting aside his own dreams and aspirations because of that. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for a film directed by T. K. Rajeev Kumar and starring Mohanlal, Shobana, Vinduja Menon, Thilakan, Srividya, Sreenivasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Innocent.

Spadikam (1995)

Mohanlal played a troublemaker who is estranged from his father due to his rebellious ways. His father is a math genius and the son was never able to match his expectations and thus became a bully. He tries to change his way of being near the end, leading to a brief reconciliation, but the murder of his father makes him go for revenge. directed by Bhadran and starring Mohanlal. The dialogues were written by Rajendra Babu. The Bhadran-directed film stars Thilakan, Urvashi, Spadikam George, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Rajan P. Dev, Silk Smitha, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy and V. K. Sreeraman as well as Mohanlal. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Vanaprastham (1999)

Directed by Shaji N. Karun. It stars Mohanlal in one of his most celebrated roles. He plays a male Kathakali artist who belongs to a lower caste who is rejected by both his father and lover as they belong to the higher caste. Her lover loves the character of Arjun who plays on stage the man he is and doesn't even make him know the son she has next to him. This leads him to reject heroic characters and represent antiheroes. Mohanlal's dance was said to be perfect in the film, despite the fact that he reportedly had no training in art. The film also starred Suhasini Maniratnam, Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar, Kalamandalam Gopi, and Venmani Haridas. In addition to the Filmfare Trophy, he also won the National Best Actor Award, as well as the Kerala State Award.

Thanmathra (2005)

The film contains one of Mohanlal's most powerful performances. He plays a middle-class man dedicated to his family whose world is turned upside down when he is diagnosed with family Alzheimer's disease, a disease that causes gradual loss of memory and cognitive abilities. He expertly conveyed the changes produced by the disease on his behalf. In addition to Best Filmfare Actor, he also won a Kerala State Film Award for his bravery. The film was directed by Blessy and also stars Arjun Lal, Nedumudi Venu, Jagathy Sreekumar, Meera Vasudevan, and Prathap Pothan.

Paradesi (2007)

The popular belief is that the Partition affected the lives of Punjabi and Bengalis, but it had far-reaching consequences and touched the lives of people across the country. Mohanlal played one of those men who leaves his hometown in the Kerala region of Malabar in search of work and arrives in Karachi. When he returns, the authorities call him a Pakistani spy and he faces all kinds of harassment. Directed by P. T. Kunju Muhammed, it also stars Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Swetha Menon, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Jagathy Sreekumar and Siddique in addition to Mohanlal. In addition to the Filmfare Trophy, he also won the Kerala State Award.