Federal Court of Appeals temporarily halts expansion of mail-in voting for Texas residents concerned about COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a ruling in Texas that expanded voting by mail for residents who are concerned about contracting the coronavirus.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted the temporary suspension on Wednesday afternoon, which came after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal earlier that day.

A federal judge in San Antonio on Tuesday ordered the state to allow its voters to cast ballots by mail while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Residents have expressed concern about contracting the virus at polling places.

However, Paxton said he disagreed with the ruling because of the possibility of fraud, as it allows voters to evade protections that were made for residents with disabilities or real illnesses. He filed an appeal of the ruling early Wednesday.

"Mail ballots are vulnerable to fraud," Paxton said early Wednesday. "Two-thirds of all voter fraud cases prosecuted by my office involve mail ballot fraud, also known as,quot; vote picking. "Allowing widespread mail ballots will lead to further fraud and will deprive legal voters." .

Then it was announced that the Fifth Circuit imposed a temporary block on the ruling.

“I applaud the Fifth Circuit for issuing this temporary suspension while the case continues. Protecting the integrity of elections is one of my top priorities, and allowing universal mail ballots would only lead to further fraud and would deprive legal voters of rights, ”Paxton said after the appeals court decision. "The law established by the Legislature must be followed consistently, including carefully limiting who can and cannot vote by mail."

Texas is expected to hold second-round primary elections in July.