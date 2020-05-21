Eva Marcille's latest health-related tip sparks debate among fans

Eva Marcille shared a product she has been using during this quarantine for hand sanitizing, and managed to spark massive debate among her fans with this post. Check out her video below.

Not too long ago, Eva also made sure to criticize a theory related to the blockade.

Many people have this theory that during shutdown, we can see who our true friends really are. Well, it seems that Eva Marcille disagrees with this, and had a few words to say to her fans about this idea.

Anyway, here is his latest post:

#ad During these tough times I finally found a hand sanitizer for myself and my family! Check out @unclebuds_hemp, it contains 70% alcohol and is available for immediate delivery. Kill germs and keep my hands incredibly hydrated. Check them out at www.unclebudshemp.com #hemp #cbd #unclebudshemp #sanitizer, "Eva captioned her post.

Someone said, "We've been using this since quarantine started and I LOVE IT!" And another follower posted this message: "No … alcohol will not work for what you need, even CDC says so."

A fan bought Toni Braxton and said "You were 2 months late boo … Toni Braxton already put this on the map …"

Another commenter wrote, "God knows I need my hands to be so dry, Eva," and more people also said they would try the product despite the enemies.

Apart from this, Eva had an important announcement to make:

‘Sunday 5/24 7 pm on BET! There is a divine message when a soul as brilliant as "Mr. de Andre Champagne & Bubbles,quot; … the life of the party, chooses to make the transition at a time when so many people living that he touched so deeply cannot meet. to console yourself, share stories full of joy and do the "hampty hamps,quot; two steps in the name of your love. This tribute is @wendycredle's gift to @andreharrell and his gift to all of you. #celebratingandreharrell @bet @revolttv @foxsoul 🌻 @ wendycredle ’Eva has published.

Fans appreciated his post, and said they would definitely be watching.



