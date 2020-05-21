Eliza Reign: The future threatened to kill me if I didn't have an abortion!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Eliza Reign, the woman who was officially confirmed as Future's seventh baby mom, claims the rapper threatened to kill her if she didn't abort.

Eliza states that the rapper allegedly threatened to kill her, while she was pregnant "in an attempt to force her to terminate her pregnancy." Eliza says that after threats against her life, she reported him to the police.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here