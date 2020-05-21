Eliza Reign: The future threatened to kill me if I didn't have an abortion!

Eliza Reign, the woman who was officially confirmed as Future's seventh baby mom, claims the rapper threatened to kill her if she didn't abort.

Eliza states that the rapper allegedly threatened to kill her, while she was pregnant "in an attempt to force her to terminate her pregnancy." Eliza says that after threats against her life, she reported him to the police.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Eliza says Future sent her a text message saying, "Let your lawyers do the talking for you right now! It's fake, you stole my last name now and you want the relevant to fall out of the network trying to prove a point. "

He also texted, "TMZ, this bi * ch stole my last name. I think that's what I heard! I will never respect a bitch who pursues the NEVERRRRRRR FOH influence."

The store says she is suing him for defamation, slander, and emotional distress.