Diners enjoy meals at Napa restaurants; Historic San Francisco bar forced to close – Up News Info San Francisco

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

San Francisco's Che Fico restaurant donates family meals during on-site coronavirus shelter

SAN FRANCISCO – A chef and an investor came to an association that is a recipe to give: They are feeding hundreds of families in need each day during the coronavirus pandemic. Even before San Francisco took refuge on the spot, the Italian restaurant Che Fico Alimentari decided to switch just to go. Chef and co-owner David Nayfeld recalled making the announcement to protect employees from the spread of COVID-19. "We need to listen to our hearts, and that means closing our restaurant now," Nayfeld told investors at his restaurant. Hours later, when the city ordered the shelter in place, Che Fico investor Dick Costolo offered this idea: “I said to David, 'Look, we'll donate $ 2,000 a day every day, which at $ 50 per meal pays for many meals. & # 39; ”, said Costolo. read more

"Hungry at Home,quot; Chefs, Hotel Executives Give Food to Unemployed Hospitality, Food Workers

SAN JOSE – Thousands of families have lost their jobs due to the statewide shelter to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Hotel and restaurant workers have been the most affected. Now some of those people, and others, are finally getting help. Hundreds of cars lined up for free food, meals prepared by San José's nonprofit "Hunger at Home." "As you can see, there are cars lined up from 7 a.m. this morning for a distribution at 11 a.m.," explains CEO and Founder Ewell Sterner. “Hunger at Home partners with about eight executive chefs, hospitality executives from across our normal (operation). Our normal operation is that we work with Levi, Fairmount, Marriott and hotels and stadiums. " read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Coronavirus recovery

San Francisco patient COVID-19 recovers from Coma, reunites with family after 2 months in hospital

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco family had great reason to celebrate Wednesday as a beloved member was finally able to leave UCSF Medical Center after a two-month battle with a serious case of COVID-19. They live nearby, but for more than two months, they couldn't see this fierce fighter face to face. "I'm happy to move on to my second life. It's a second life! Said Ron Temko, a 69-year-old San Francisco resident. Temko spent 40 days in an induced coma. That was just part of his COVID-19 battle after going to hospital on March 20. "It's just a miracle that I'm here and alive," Temko said. read more

Coronavirus and business

Stud The Stud ’SF's oldest gay bar closes after 55 years due to COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco's oldest gay bar, The Stud, announced on Wednesday that it will close its doors permanently due to lack of revenue as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. Despite a fundraiser and weekly online shows, the historic bar at 399 Ninth St. failed to stay afloat and will close permanently after 55 years. Honey Mahogany, one of the co-owners, said: "It was a very difficult decision to make." He added, however, that there is still a chance that the bar will find a new home and reopen in the future. read more

Apple offers a faster way to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask

CUPERTINO: Apple is implementing an easier way to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask. In its latest iOS software update, released to the public on Wednesday, Apple addresses a delay that many people may have experienced when trying to unlock their phones while wearing a mask. Previously, if you used Face ID to open your phone, it would search for your full face, but it probably couldn't be detected due to the mask, forcing you to wait a few seconds before typing in your password. Now, it will recognize when you wear face protection and give you the option to enter your password right away. read more

Coronavirus reopening

Napa Restaurateur's two-month wait to reopen diners comes to an end

NAPA – The dishes were served at restaurants in Napa County on Wednesday night, as it became the first county in the San Francisco Bay Area to allow dinner service. Governor Gavin Newsom approved the expanded reopening of Phase 2 because the number of COVID-19 cases was so low in the county. As of Wednesday, Napa had only 94 cases since the outbreak began and three deaths. "We saw it coming and we figured today would be the day," said Terry Letson, the owner of Fume. "We were one of the first to open because we anticipated and we are ready." read more

Superintendent Thurmond's vision of post-COVID-19 schools: masks, classroom disinfectants, smaller classes

SACRAMENTO – The California superintendent of schools said Wednesday that he expects classes for the state's 6 million students to resume as usual in late August or September, but with classes that seem radically different to maintain standards of social distancing. . Superintendent Tony Thurmond said he expects a combination of face-to-face and distance learning with fewer children in classes, hallways and other common areas to stop the spread of the coronavirus. They are likely to wear masks, as are teachers and staff. And there is no way they can be opened safely without enough masks, disinfectants and washing stations, he said. read more

Tulare County Defies California Health Orders With Reopening

VISALIA, Tulare County: On Wednesday, while authorizing the opening of restaurants and customer shops in more than half of California's counties, one county tried to make further progress, allowing the opening of barber shops, churches and movie theaters without the state permission. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to move the state's four-stage reopening plan further than allowed. That means almost all businesses and churches could reopen, though county officials said businesses must comply with state guidelines on social distancing and other health measures. In response, Governor Gavin Newsom's administration threatened the county's ability to access state and federal disaster funds, similar to a warning it recently gave to three northern counties that defied state orders. read more

Tesla Files Suit Against Alameda County for COVID-19 Closure Order

FREMONT – Electric car maker Tesla has withdrawn its lawsuit against Alameda County for the shelter-in-place that closed its factory in Fremont. An Alameda County Public Health spokesperson confirmed that the federal lawsuit was withdrawn, but declined to comment.

a href = "https://www.reuters.com/article/brief-tesla-drops-lawsuit-against-califo/brief-tesla-drops-lawsuit-against-california-county-over-reopening-vehicle-factory- idUSL1N2D21SW & # 8221; rel = "noopener noreferrer,quot; target = "_ blank,quot;> Reuters first reported on Wednesday, the automaker was withdrawing the May 9 case filed against the county to force "the reopening of its factory of Vehicles Against County Closure Orders. "Tesla sought a county injunction and declaratory measure after its decision to extend closure orders for manufacturers, and threatened to move its Fremont factory out of state. read more

Few Napa restaurants are ready for stage 2's immediate reopening for dinner

NAPA – Napa County moved further toward Stage 2 of reopening Wednesday morning, allowing customers to dine in restaurants for the first time since the coronavirus shelter order went into effect more than two months ago. Those restaurants will have plenty of safety guidelines to follow as described by state and county. The restaurants that were able to jump to the news announced by Napa County officials on Tuesday have definitely been doing their homework. While it's not difficult to comply with the new rules, it took a lot of work and planned to get ready so fast. Baris Yildiz, the owner of Napas Ristorante Allegria, said that when the news about the meals came out in person on Tuesday, the phone started ringing. read more

DOJ: Newsom's reopening plan discriminates against churches, calls for in-person services in phase 2

SACRAMENTO – The head of the Civil Rights Division of the federal Justice Department told Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday that his plan to reopen California discriminates against churches. In a letter to the Governor, Eric S. Dreiband said that despite a coronavirus pandemic "that is unprecedented in our lives," Newsom should allow some in-person worship in the current second phase of its four-reopening plan. parts. Restaurants and other secular businesses may reopen under the guidelines of social distancing, but not churches, which are limited to online services and the like. That imposes an "unfair burden,quot; on them that violates civil rights protections through "unequal treatment of religious communities," the letter said. read more

Santa Clara University plans to reopen in the fall, in-person classes if orders allow

SANTA CLARA – Santa Clara University is planning an in-person instruction in the fall with modifications, if local orders allow, school officials announced Wednesday. In a letter to the school community, the president of the university, the Rev. Kevin O’Brien and the presbyter Lisa Kloppenberg, said that the next school year on the campus of 9,000 students "will probably look very different from other years." “It will be a year that will require us to be agile and adaptable to change. For example, our undergraduate instruction may be hybrid: some content may be delivered online, some in person; some days of class can be in person, others online, ”said the statement. read more

Coronavirus and Politics

Pelosi: "Morbid Obesity,quot; Comment Was Taste of Trump's "Own Medicine,quot;

WASHINGTON – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she called President Donald Trump "morbid obesity,quot; because of his past comments and insults directed at women for their weight and appearance. In addition, he suggested that the president could lose a few pounds as the coronavirus strikes the nation's capital. "I gave him a dose of his own medicine. He has called women one thing or another over time, and I thought he believes that happens as humor in certain cultures, "the San Francisco representative told reporters at his weekly press conference on Wednesday." I was just quoting what the doctors had said about him, so he was being objective in a very understanding way. " read more

Coronavirus and Tests

KPIX 5 Reporter Juliette Goodrich Gets Coronavirus Test in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON – The Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton is the only county site where residents don't need an appointment to get tested. KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich was tested on Wednesday at the transit site at the fairgrounds to show what the process is like. He posted the following video on his Twitter page to share his experience. read more

Santa Clara County to Offer COVID-19 Regardless of Symptoms at 2 Sites in San José

SAN JOSE – The city of San José and Santa Clara County announced free tests of COVID-19 on Wednesday for all residents, regardless of symptoms, at two different sites. Free trials are offered in collaboration with the State of California in collaboration with Alphabet, Inc.'s Verily affiliate at PAL Stadium in East San Jose and at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. San José Mayor and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chávez, along with health officials, announced the free trial at a press conference at PAL Stadium on Wednesday. read more

Monterey COVID-19 test site is temporarily closed after running out of supplies

MONTEREY – The coronavirus testing site at Monterey Peninsula College will be closed Thursday because it has run out of supplies, Monterey County officials said Wednesday. Due to the strong community response, supplies have been depleted at the Fremont Street campus in Monterey, county officials said Wednesday night. They said they hope to reopen the test site next week, but residents are encouraged to check the website for updates and a schedule for the next few days. read more

Coronavirus And Sports

Oakland A refuses to pay the coliseum rent due to COVID-19 closure

OAKLAND – The Oakland Athletics, which have had their 2020 season sidelined by the Major League Baseball and Alameda County COVID-19 closings, have told Oakland Coliseum officials that they will not pay rent until the season begins . Acting head of the Colosseum Authority, Henry Gardner told the East Bay Times that the Athletics had informed him that they "had no ability to pay,quot; the annual rent due April 1. In a statement to KPIX 5, team officials said the reason behind their refusal to pay the rent was quite simple. They cannot use the facility under the current Alameda County shelter in order. read more