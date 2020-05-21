CU Denver to start laying off employees in July

Most employees of the University of Colorado at Denver will be subject to a leave plan beginning in July and possibly lasting until June 2021, according to an email announcement sent to employees on Wednesday.

A permit is mandatory, unpaid leave and is not considered a layoff, the email explained.

The plan outlined in the pandemic-related budget cuts email is set at six levels with employees earning less than $ 60,000 annually exempt from leave and those earning more than $ 180,000 assigned 26-day leave, which equates to one 10% reduction in wages for those who earn the most, the email said.

The four tiers between those wages will take 12, 16, 20 and 24 days off depending on income.

The leave plan will apply to the majority of CU Denver employees and administration. Graduate assistants, temporary students, and university staff who are part of the Central Services and Administration units that support CU Denver and CU Anschutz Medical Campus are not subject to permits.

All CU Denver cabinets, deans and other officers will be suspended at the sixth level.

"Our people are our most important asset and our largest investment, and salaries represent approximately 70% of our expenses," the email said. “We must take measures that, unfortunately, will have a direct impact on the majority of our employees. We are going to ask for a shared sacrifice between teachers, staff, and administration, with the greatest contributions from our leadership and those who earn the most. "

Due to the state's higher education budget cuts and the costs incurred by the new coronavirus pandemic, CU Denver estimated a "conservative,quot; budget deficit of $ 33 million.

The email said the campus would be taking advantage of three main "cubes,quot; to make up for this shortfall: campus reserves, operating expenses, and compensation.

Each area would be cut by about a third, according to the email.

Anyone with questions about permits can attend a virtual CU Denver town hall from 2 to 3 p.m. On Thursday it will later be published on the university's YouTube page.