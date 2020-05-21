Claudia Jordan reviews Barbz after threats to her family

Claudia Jordan jumped on Twitter to applaud The Barbz after threats were made against her and her family.

The Barbzes are upset with Jordan over a segment on their Fox Soul show, where the ladies agreed with Usher's recent comments that Nicki Minaj is a product of Lil Kim.

"Good morning and happy Wednesday friends! I hope everyone receives good news, love or even a reason to smile today! Oh guess what! We all have different opinions and opinions, and that's fine! Discuss and play the defender Demons should never be considered "hate," he tweeted.

She continued, "WOW, now the Barbzes have gone too far. Threatening to 'OVERCOME' my 69-year-old mother and now harassing my 15-year-old niece. At the end of the day, what will this accomplish but keep your bad karma and be bad? did you buy with charges? WE stay protected-KNOW THIS. #OverATalkShowConvo smh "

She added: "So you can all justify trying to scare a 15-year-old black girl as times are not challenging enough without you being so ridiculous. I hope you feel good about yourself. But then again, They have to be brainless and soulless. To think it's cool or fun. That's how you do it! "

Threatening someone's family over a difference in musical opinion definitely goes too far.