Home Entertainment Claudia Jordan reviews Barbz after threats to her family

Claudia Jordan reviews Barbz after threats to her family

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Claudia Jordan jumped on Twitter to applaud The Barbz after threats were made against her and her family.

The Barbzes are upset with Jordan over a segment on their Fox Soul show, where the ladies agreed with Usher's recent comments that Nicki Minaj is a product of Lil Kim.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©